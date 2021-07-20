Monroe County deputies arrest Colorado man after brief pursuit

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County deputies caught a man after he sped off from a traffic stop on Monday, on I-75 south near the Tift College Drive exit around 8:15 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over Robert Fregia on his motorcycle failing to use a signal while changing lanes and following too closely.

They say Fregia pulled over and briefly came to a stop before quickly speeding off. After a short pursuit, Fregia got off the motorcycle and began to run to the treeline. Deputies quickly apprehended Fregia without incident though.

Upon Fregia’s arrest, deputies found drug related objects, multiple Colorado ID’s and driver’s licenses in his possessions.

The temporary tag on the motorcycle returned to a different vehicle.

Fregia also had no license and had two active warrants for failure to appear – stolen vehicle and failure to appear- drug offenses out of Colorado.

He’s charged with Felony Fleeing or Attempting to elude a police officer and multiple traffic offenses. Fregia is being held while awaiting extradition back to Colorado.