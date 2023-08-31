Monroe County deputies arrest 2 on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine

Two people are behind bars on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine, after Monroe County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says Tremaine Johnson of Dekalb County and Victoria Wade of Fulton County were pulled over for failure to maintain lane. During the stop, they were charged with trafficking cocaine, sale of schedule I narcotics, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property (motor vehicle).

In addition to those charges, Johnson has been charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The vehicle they were driving, a Mercedes C63 AMG, was reported stolen out of Dunwoody.

Both Johnson and Wade are being held without bond in the Monroe County Jail.