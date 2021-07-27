Monroe County deputies: 2 face charges after high-speed chase ends in crash

Deputies say they tried to stop a Toyota Camry just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the driver didn't stop.

David Chappell (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A high-speed chase that started early Tuesday morning in Monroe County ended with a crash in Macon, and now two people are facing charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a speeding Toyota Camry on I-75 southbound near mile marker 188 just before 2:30 a.m., but the driver failed to stop.

Deputies say the driver led deputies off the interstate through Forsyth before getting back on I-75 southbound and leading deputies into Bibb County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies performed a P.I.T. Maneuver at mile marker 11 on I-475, and the vehicle crashed.

Two people inside the vehicle were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center in Macon.

The driver, David Chappell, was treated for minor injuries before being taken back to the Monroe County Jail. The passenger, Ivorie Davis, is still in the hospital.

Deputies say both the vehicle and tag were stolen out of Florida.

“Upon entering the information into the system that the vehicle had been recovered, Monroe County Investigators received a call from authorities in Florida stating that the vehicle and possibly the individuals in the vehicle were wanted in connection to multiple robberies that had occurred along I-10 and I-75,” a MCSO news release said.

Chappell will be charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, two counts of theft by bringing stolen property into the state, felony fleeing and multiple traffic violations.

Davis, who will be taken to the Monroe County Jail after being released from the hospital, will be charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and two counts of theft by bringing stolen property into the state.

Both will face charges there before being taken back to Florida.

