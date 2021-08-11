Monroe County couple charged with child molestation

JULIETTE Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A couple in Juliette are in custody, charged with multiple child molestation crimes.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of child molestation On January 27.

They say after a lengthy investigation, John Scot Walters was arrested on August 3 and Canderia Dawn Walters was arrested on August 10.

John is charged with two felony counts of Child Molestation, two felony counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, two felony counts of Cruelty to Children – first degree – maliciously causing excessive mental pain, one felony count of Incest, one felony county of Aggravated Sexual Battery, and more may be pending at this time.

Canderia is charged with two felony counts of Cruelty to Children – second degree – negligence and one felony count of Influencing Witness.

John was denied bail and Canderia is awaiting first appearance.

This case is still under investigation.