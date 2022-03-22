Monroe County Board of Commissioners approves recruitment bonuses for first responders

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Departments of Public Safety across Georgia are facing staffing shortages, and it’s no different for Monroe County.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners is hoping to fix the shortage. They’re implementing a $1,000 bonus to all public safety employees if they help recruit at least one person.

Monroe County Sheriff Freeman says this will help fill 17 open positions.

“We’ve had mixed results with some of the other incentives we’ve tried to do,” he said. “I mean obviously the pay was the biggest incentive, and I think that that might have helped a little bit, but so far we’re really not reaping the rewards.”

According to Sheriff Freeman, this incentive allows his deputies to act as recruiters.

He says the goal is to be fully staffed by the end of the year.

“We’re trying new things to recruit people and we’re not going to stop here,” he said. “If something comes up on the radar so to speak and if we think it may work for us, we’ll certainly implement it as well.”

Monroe County Emergency Services is also included in the $1,000 bonuses.

Matt Jackson, the EMS Director, says the pandemic has a played a big role in their employee shortages.

“A few years ago we would have a stack of applications for a single opening,” he said. “Now we’re seeing where we have multiple openings and only getting two or three applications in.”

The department is looking to fill 12 positions, and the hiring process can two to three weeks.

Once hired, you will be trained as an EMT and a firefighter.

“It’s helpful for us to be able to rotate personnel between the fire trucks and the ambulances,” Jackson said.

The recruitment bonuses are in place until the end of the year.

If you are looking to apply for a position with the Emergency Management Services, click here.

If you are looking to apply for a position with the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, call (478) 994-7010.