Mom to Mom: Homemade Bird Feeder

(41NBC/WMGT) — With it being colder nowadays, it can be really hard to find activities to do outdoors with the kids– but this activity is really fun to do inside and then to take outside!

So we’ll be making a winter DIY bird feeder. All you’re going to need is some ice cream cones, bird seeds, some peanut butter and, of course, some string so you can hang it up outside.

Put some birdseed on a plate, and maybe set up different stations so the kids can do different feeders at the same time. Once everyone is ready, poke a hole in the bottom of the ice cream cone (the part where you would be holding it if you were eating ice cream) and run the string through it. Once your string is through the holes and tied together, now you can put on the peanut butter.

What you’ll do is take a knife and dip it in peanut butter and wrap it around the wide part of the cone. Now, once you have it all the way around evenly, then you can take it and roll it in the birdseed. Now, once you have it good and coated, you can actually take it outside and hang it up and watch the birds come and eat this delicious food. It’s just a fun activity that you and your kids will really enjoy, and it gets them doing something inside and outside at the same time.