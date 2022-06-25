Mom to Mom: Fourth of July marshmallow delight

(41NBC/WMGT) — If you have a July 4th party coming up, you’re going to want to bring a dish. Try this fun holiday themed 4th of July dessert, especially because it’s super easy and you probably already have the ingredients in your house.

So what you’re going to need for this are some strawberries, toothpick, some sugar sprinkles, make sure that they’re blue and of course, marshmallow fluff, or you could also use white chocolate as well. We find it easier, because it’s hard to melt chocolate and the marshmallow tastes extra yummy. So what you want to do first is you want to take your toothpick and put it in the top of the strawberry. Now once you have it in the strawberry, you are going to dip your strawberry into the marshmallow fluff. We recommend taking a knife and kind of spreading it around the top, because it looks a lot smoother that way. Once you have your marshmallow on top of that, then you’re going to take your blue sprinkles and sprinkle it on the bottom, making a blue, white, and red theme for your 4th of July party.

The best part about this is they’re super healthy as well, minus is the sugar sprinkles, but it’s still delicious and everybody’s going to love the way it looks at your party.