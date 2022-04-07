Mom to Mom: Easter Eggsercise

(41NBC/WMGT) — Today, we’re going to be doing some Easter Eggs-ercising. It’s basically a fun way to spruce up your Easter Egg Hunt.

You’ll need to get some paper, find some fun exercises that your kids would have a great time with, cut them up and then put them in your eggs and hide them. Now, once we hide them, you’re going to have the kids go out, whether it’s inside or outside and for every egg they find, they’re going to do that exercise. For example, you open one up and it says, “Do 10 star jumping jacks.” And they’re going to do 10 star jumping jacks.

It burns off a lot of energy and instead of looking for all that candy, now they can do fun exercises.