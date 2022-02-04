Mom to Mom: Cupid Floats

(41NBC/WMGT) — Mandy Williamson has a very special drink you make for your family on Valentine’s Day!

It’s called Cupid’s float and you’ll need some cherry soda (or you can use something like Sprite or 7up mixed with Grenadine), whipped cream, ice cream, some cherries and some Twizzlers.

First put in the ice cream into the cup and then add soda (here is where you would add the Grenadine if you aren’t using the cherry soda). Add the whipped cream on top and but the cherry at the very top! To finish the whole float off, put a Twizzler in it as a straw and presto, you have a Cupid’s Float to make Valentine’s Day extra special.