Moises Velez named one of Georgia’s 50 Most Influential Latinos

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A middle Georgia resident is recognized as one of Georgia’s 50 Most Influential Latinos.

Moises Velez, the founder and editor of a Macon newspaper known as ‘Que Pasa,’ received the recognition during a ceremony held this week by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

He also creates a newscast which airs on Mercer University’s television station.

For the past 37 years, his goal has been to shine a light on the growing Latino community in Macon, while also informing the community about local events in all parts of Georgia.

Velez recalls receiving the letter notifying him of the award. He says he was shocked.

He says receiving the award is an honor and a way to break barriers.

“I’m part of many boards of directors right now, which is a good thing, because before we had zero,” he said. “But when I go to the board of directors, I know I’m the only Hispanic, and I know that my ideas sometimes are different, but they are different because I was raised in a different place.”

Velez says he enjoys being involved, and the award will push him to continue to bring recognition to the Latino community.