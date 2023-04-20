Mockingbird Group Macon presents The West Collective Jubilee and Forum on Thursday

If you've ever wanted to learn more about medical cannabis and listen to some local tunes, now's your chance!

The Mockingbird Group Macon presents the West Collective Jubilee and Forum: a two-part event first consisting of informational panels about the medical uses of cannabis, followed by live music. The goal of the event is to help Middle Georgians understand cannabis can be used as an alternative to opioids, as well as other benefits. The event, happening on Thursday, April 20, will strictly be educational.

“We’ve got a lot of medical professionals, we’ve got a lot of very educated people on these topics and these subjects. So we’re here to help break down that stigma. It’s gonna be a community event, it’s family-friendly, we’re not gonna be, you know, having a giant smoke-fest.” explained Chelsea Breann an event coordinator for the forum.

The event, which will be held at the Society Garden on Ingleside beginning at 4:20 p.m., will also be a fundraiser for the Macon Volunteer Clinic. Admission is $15.