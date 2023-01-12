MLK Day March returns to Macon for first time since pandemic

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day, Macon-Bibb County is encouraging the community to celebrate with the return of its annual MLK day march.

The march is returning for the first time since the beginning pandemic. It will start at four locations:

North: Booker T. Washington Community Center (401 Monroe Street)

South: Memorial Gym (2465 Second Street)

East: Rosa Jackson Recreation Center (1211 Maynard Street)

West: Frank Johnson Recreation Center (2227 Mercer University Drive)

Marches will begin on Monday at 11 a.m., then converge at City Hall on Polar Street.

Organizers say they want the march to bigger and better than ever.

“Dr. King was for all people. He was for the good of all people, for all of humanity, and certainly the march brings us all together,” said Program Coordinator of the Evangelical Ministers Alliance, Pastor Lisa M. Watson. “That’s one of the reasons that we march from every side of town. We want to be inclusive. That’s one of the reasons why we invite the old, as well as the young to be a part of the march.”

Other events happening throughout Macon on MLK Day: