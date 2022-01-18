MLK Committee hosts 31st annual MLK Breakfast at the Tubman

MLK Breakfast served at the Tubman Museum MLK Breakfast

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Community broke bread together Monday as they celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Tubman Museum partnered with the MLK Committee to host the 31st annual breakfast.

This year, however, was a little different. People sat in their car to listen in while breakfast was delivered to them.

Committee Chairman Cameron Pennybacker says he wanted people to reflect on the day and its meaning.

“I want them to take a sense of hope connected to action,” he said. “I think we grow weary sometimes of discussing and talking only. We do need to understand more deeply. We do need to be in conversation.”

Event organizers handed out more than 100 breakfast sandwiches and also encouraged people to take time to reflect on King’s legacy.