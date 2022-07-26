Missing Florida resident’s car found in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who’s last known address is in Gainesville, Florida, after his vehicle was found unoccupied in Monroe County.

According to MCSO, 32-year-old Daniel Mena was reported missing in Florida by a relative on July 17th to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and was reported to be suicidal.

Mena’s vehicle– a brown Honda CRV was found unoccupied on I-475 Northbound mile post 15 on July 19th, and was repossessed by a finance company. Mena has been entered on NCIC as missing.

Anyone with information as to Mena’s location is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement.