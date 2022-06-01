Milledgeville woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Putnam County, man arrested

It happened around 7:15 Tuesday night, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

EATONTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Milledgeville woman is dead after the bicycle she was riding Tuesday night was struck by a vehicle.

That’s according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, who says the incident happened around 7:15.

56-year-old Teresa Rose was riding a bicycle south on Godfrey Road when she was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet van driven by 32-year-old Josafat Gonzalez-Villagrana of Hull.

Witnesses told deputies Gonzalez-Villagrana was turning west onto Glades Road and struck Rose’s bicycle.

Gonzalez-Villagrana was taken into custody on charges of misdemeanor homicide by vehicle, failure to give right of way and failure to give a turn signal. He’s being held in the Putnam County Jail.

