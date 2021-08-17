Milledgeville woman creates Autism support group

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — 1 in 54 children are affected by Autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One Milledgeville woman is setting out to help affected families.

Jennifer Rogers, the founder of the Autism Support group of Baldwin County, is also a mother to 17-year-old Zachary, who was diagnosed with Autism at just 4 years old.

“It’s really important to me to at least give some sort of support so that they don’t have to do it alone like I did,” she said. Rogers says she struggled with finding a group of people to connect with and share her experience. She hopes the group will provide resources that could have helped her.

“I just want people to understand that it’s not a death sentence,” she said. “They learn to cope differently than we do, so it’s just a matter of finding the right puzzle piece to make things work.”

The group currently has 65 members. The will discuss topics like how to deal with bullying, good habits in the classroom and eating habits. The group meets monthly in-person or virtually.

Guest speakers will talk about the services they offer and how they can serve as a resource. The first speaker will be Tammy Carroll, Director of Services for Autism at Benchmark Human Services.

“It’s not just the kid with autism, it’s the family that is impacted as well as their siblings, so I think you have to look at it too as a support group and how do you handle the entire family,” Carroll said.

The first meeting will be held Saturday August 21 at 2 p.m. at 127 Blandy Rd.

For more information about the group and how you can join, click here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/143429537863782/