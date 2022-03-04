Milledgeville teacher aspires to turn property into non-profit educational farm

Debbie Waugh, a teacher at Central Georgia Technical College, will soon retire to work full-time on her farm.

Waugh says her goal is to turn her 20-acre property into a non-profit educational farm for students.

Her goal is to teach others about the beauty of nature.

“I would like to have a place where people can connect with nature and care about it,” she said. “That’s part of my job too, part of my mission.”

Waugh says several activities will take place on the farm, including garden tours and markets. You’ll be able to buy products on the farm, according to Waugh, and there will also be summer camp classes and classes in multiple home study skills.

Before any tours or courses take place, a lot of work needs to be done.

That’s where people like Hank Brakeley come in. Brakeley first met Waugh hen he was 18 and part of the World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms organization. He got to travel to different farms and volunteer.

At Waugh’s land, called Salamander Springs, Brakeley helped build several structures.

Brakeley now says Waugh has inspired him.

“My partner and I live on 45 acres,” he said. “And we’re starting the same exact project that Debbie started.”

In order to bring students to the farm, Debbie hopes to partner with local colleges.

One professor from Central Georgia Technical College says she’s looking forward to what’s to come.

“I am very excited about being able to start doing night time astronomy programs out here,” Laura Whitlock said. “She has an incredibly dark sky, and there aren’t really programs out there like that for students.”

Waugh says her goal is to begin summer camps for young children next summer.

If you would like to tour the farm or volunteer, you can reach Waugh by email at debbiekwaugh@gmail.com

You can also help support the farm by donating to her GoFundMe.