Milledgeville Police investigate shooting that injured several, one subject still not found

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the early hours of Friday, July 8th, in which an armed subject still hasn’t been located.

According to MPD, the shooting happened at the Riverbend Apartment Complex, off 441 East McIntosh Street, and left several injured.

Around 12:52 a.m., a Georgia College and State University Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a Pontiac believe to be involved in a shooting– the vehicle fled, which led to a pursuit. The chase continued towards Navicent Health Baldwin where 18-year-old Ne’Tobia Williams got out of the car and laid on the ground near the emergency entrance. The vehicle continued fleeing from officers.

Ne’Tobia Williams suffered a gunshot wound to his left chest and was taken by helicopter to a Macon hospital where he is in critical condition.

Milledgeville Police continued following the Pontiac until the driver wrecked at the intersection of South Wayne Street and Effingham Road, where he got out of the car wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. The driver ran south on South Wayne Street into the woods, officers chased him and attempted to use a taser before he reached the woods but were unsuccessful. After the suspect ran into the woods, a perimeter was set up and the Department of Corrections K9 unit came to help find the driver– at this time he still has not been found.

While officers were searching for the driver, 2 more subjects with gunshot wounds had been brought to Navicent Health Baldwin in personal vehicles. 19-Year-old Ja’Kobe Brown had suffered gunshot wounds to his right buttocks and to his right arm. 23-year-old Emare Cheathem had suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm. Brown was later taken by helicopter to a hospital in Athens where he is in stable condition, and Cheathem was treated and released from Navicent.

Detectives are currently gathering information, and will release more information as it becomes available. Anyone with information is urged to call 478-414-4090 and ask to speak with a detective or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers.