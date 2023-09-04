Milledgeville PD: Arrest made in Wray Homes shooting

A Milledgeville Police news release says 18-year-old Travion Antwan Butts is charged with six counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old is in custody in connection with a shooting in Milledgeville Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to multiple 911 calls near Wray Homes just after 9 p.m. Officers located witnesses in the 400 block of Earnest Byner Street who said they had been approached by a male with a firearm who opened fire. One victim, legally armed, returned fire and was then targeted by additional shots fired.

“Detectives responded and immediately began processing the scene and interviewing witnesses,” the release stated. “As a result of the investigation, we were able to identify Travion Antwan Butts as one of the shooters.”

Police have not said if there were any injuries. The investigation is still active, and additional charges may be filed.

Call Milledgeville Police at (478) 414-4090 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.