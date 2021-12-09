Milledgeville man arrested for calling in bomb threat at Georgia College

28-year-old Wilson Harper Jr. was arrested and charged with one count of terroristic threats.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– An arrest has been made following a bomb threat to Georgia College’s Maxwell Student Union (MSU) Wednesday around 8 a.m.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia College Public Safety responded to the call and evacuated the building. A canine unit then searched the building and determined no explosive devices were inside.

28-year-old Wilson Harper Jr. of Milledgeville, was arrested and booked into the Baldwin County Jail. He’s charged with one count of terroristic threats.

Harper worked for Sodexo, a food service company contracted to provide dining services on campus.

“The safety of our campus community is and always will be our top priority,” said GC Public Safety Chief Brett Stanelle. “We are grateful for the collaboration that led to the result we had today, and the work of the GBI along with the Georgia Department of Corrections and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office—who both sent their K-9 units. Through this partnership, a thorough assessment confirmed that the threat was not viable and ultimately led to the apprehension of the person we believe was responsible.”