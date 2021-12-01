Milledgeville man arrested and charged with cruelty to children after incident with 4 week-old daughter

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Milledgeville Police Department sent out a media release concerning the arrest of 27 year-old Richard Garrett Dotherow due to an incident from earlier in the month.

According to the release, Dotherow has been charged with Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree and Aggravated Battery involving his 4 week-old daughter. The MPD say that the incident happened on November 7, 2021.