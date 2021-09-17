Milledgeville has its first ever LGBTQ+ support group

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A Milledgeville resident recently started a group to help provide resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Facebook group is known as the LGBTQ+ Folk of Milledgeville. It has gained nearly 100 likes so far, working towards becoming a PFLAG group. PFLAG stands for Parents and friends of lesbians and gays. If it becomes a PFLAG Group, it will be the first in Middle Georgia.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to give teachers and maybe even the churches some information about what it means to be in the LGBTQ+ community and the specific problems that they have to deal with,” group president Lios Callender said.

Group members want to reach everyone in Milledgeville and across Middle Georgia.

“Providing a place to come and ask questions to say, ‘Hey I don’t understand this new world, can you help me understand genders and why gender expression might be different than sort of biological gender?'” communications chair Melissa Smith said.

According to Smith, they want to answer every question the community has.

Reverend Susan Balfour with the Presbyterian Church of Milledgeville joined the group because she’s seen many struggle with not having support from their loved ones.

“In this particular community, there is so much diversity in terms of religious and political views, and I think that it’s important for every child, every young person to have love and respect and support.”

The group will host its first virtual meeting on September 22. Search LGBTQ+ Folk of Milledgeville on Facebook to learn more.