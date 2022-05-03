Milledgeville Fire Department to host youth basketball fundraiser

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Milledgeville Fire Department is hoping to combat crime in the area with a fundraiser basketball game.

The Fire Department hosts the event each year to collect funds for the youth, but it wasn’t held the last two years because of the pandemic.

The event benefits local youth programs with the goal of steering youth away from a life of crime.

Admission is $5 and the money will go towards taking up to 10 children to fire department events.

Milledgeville Fire Chief William Collier says he’s excited to host the event again.

“The basketball game will ultimately highlight what we do as a fire department as we try to sew into the community, positive character building traits within our youth,” Collier said.

The event is taking place Saturday, May 7 at Baldwin High School’s gym from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission includes free food.