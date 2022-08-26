Milledgeville Eatonton Film Festival returns in person after being virtual for two years

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— For the first time in two years, the Milledgeville Eatonton Film Festival is back in person.

The pandemic forcer the festival to be virtual for the last two years. The four-day-long festival will feature more than 70 films from categories like comedy, horror, sci-fi, drama, Georgia-based shorts, and more.

We spoke with the President of the festival, Jeremiah Bennett, who says, they’re excited to bring back the in-person experience for screenings and workshops.

“To actually be able to see people face to face, to actually be able to screen their films not just on a small screen but on over 30 feet of screens. You know when you’re in there, enjoying a refreshment with people, the after party… We’re ecstatic,” Bennett said.

Events for the film festival will take place in Milledgeville and Eatonton from September 22nd to September 25th. For more information, you can go to their website.