Milledgeville celebrates Hanukkah in downtown

This was the second year the city hosted a menorah lighting.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Milledgeville started the first night of Hanukkah with a menorah lighting Sunday.

People gathered around a nine foot menorah on Hancock Street to see the first candle light up. They also sang songs and ate traditional food like potato latkes and doughnuts filled with jelly or custard.

We spoke with Ellen Goodrich, who’s lived in Milledgeville all her life, about why the event means so much to her.

“I’m thrilled to death,” she said. “Because we were always part of the community, but we had never done a community menorah lighting.”

The nine foot menorah was purchased through a community fundraiser.

If you missed out on the menorah lighting Sunday night, you can see the menorah light up each night at around six o’clock. Hanukkah ends December 6.