Milledgeville Burger Week: Kai Thai’s Kai Thai Burger

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The highly anticipated Milledgeville Burger Week is finally here, and it’s bigger and better than ever before! From now until April 23, 16 restaurants will be serving their own specialty burgers, each unique in its own way.

One of the participating restaurants is Kai Thai, a Thai and Sushi spot known for its popular Basil Sauce Dish. For the first time ever, Kai Thai has decided to join the Burger Week competition and is debuting with its very own creation, the Kai Thai Burger.

The burger is made with spicy basil garlic beef, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, a fried egg and homemade fried string onions served with sweet Thai chili mayo.

“This is the first time for us to do it,” co-owner Supranee Sritan said. “I just want you to try it, because we transferred from the most popular dish in Thailand to the burger. It’s just like exciting for us to do this stuff. You don’t want to miss this!”

The burger has already received rave reviews from customers. I had the opportunity to try the burger. Here’s my take:

“So far, this has definitely tasted like the more traditional burger taste that you would expect, but there’s nice little subtle hints of garlic in there. It blends really well. The egg adds a nice level of savory.”

The burger also has a nice bit of heat to it, but it’s only noticeable after swallowing it. The basil garnish adds a cool and refreshing effect while chewing, taking the burger to a whole new level.

For more information on the participating restaurants and their specialty burgers, visit the official website.