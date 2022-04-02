Miga Villa Apartments tenants trying to find housing after leaving complex

We spoke with the father of two residents about the issues they had with the apartments and also spoke with the property owner for her perspective.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Residents are continuing to move out of Miga Villa Apartments on Bloomfield Drive.

According to Macon-Bibb County Communications Director, Chris Floore, building inspectors were at the property Friday, and their inspections found that the six uninhabitable buildings are still not safe to live in.

We spoke with Jermaine Evans, a father of two residents living in the apartments. He says his daughters’ apartment had electrical issues, including losing power for a whole week in December. The property owner, Gail Ribac, says she was unaware of the complaints.

“How do you deal with not having power for a whole week?” Evans said. “And it’s not your fault, and there’s no one to fix it. There were other little issues, and my daughter would tell the landlord, and it would never get fixed,” Evans said.

“I’m not coming to people’s units without them asking me to check the problem,” Ribac said. “If they don’t notify me, I don’t know what’s going on in the unit. It’s private property.”

The Economic Opportunity Council is still working to help find people find safe places to stay.