Macon apartment complex faces code violations, residents moved to hotels

There are boarded up windows, broken glass, and fire damage. Residents say problems range from plumbing, to rats falling out of the ceiling.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Six apartment buildings in the Miga Villa Apartments are now considered uninhabitable by the Macon-Bibb county Code Enforcement Department.

County Manager, Dr. Keith Moffett, says he was notified last week of unsafe living conditions. The property owner is getting cited for the violations, and will be given time to fix the issues. Until then, the county is working to make sure residents are safe and have somewhere to stay.

“With our partners such as Macon-Bibb EOC,” he said. “We’re working with what we call rapid re-housing and so that organization is working with those tenants to relocate them.”

There are boarded up windows, broken glass, and fire damage. Residents say problems range from plumbing, to rats falling out of the ceiling.

Three buildings on the property are still livable in according to Dr. Moffett. He says safety issues for the six unlivable buildings include significant electrical problems.

“Some had been rewired, of course that can cause a fire. Improper grounding of those electrical conditions,” he said. “They don’t have the safety features that a hair dryer or something could start in one unit and transfer to the whole building.”

Dr. Moffett says they have not condemned the buildings, because they’re working to verify if the building can be repaired. The property owner will have 30 days to fix the problem before the issue goes to court.

“We’re just trying to be proactive to ensure life safety,” he said. “To make sure that all citizens are living in safe conditions and then work through our code enforcement to make sure the citizens are leaving it in clean and sanitary conditions.”

According to Macon-Bibb County’s Communications Director, Chris Floore, the Economic Opportunity Council has helped relocate 37 people to hotels so far. They expect at least eight more people to check in.