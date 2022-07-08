Midway man charged with murder in connection with death of Joseph Webb

A Warner Robins Police Department news release says 42-year-old Jonathan Campen turned himself in to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office Friday on open warrants.

Jonathan Campen (Warner Robins Police Department)

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Midway man is now in custody in connection with the death of 33-year-old Joseph Webb.

He’s charged with murder (felony) and aggravated assault and is now being held in the Houston County Detention Facility.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Chad Pierce or Det. Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

