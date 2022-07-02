Warner Robins Police treating ‘suspicious death’ as homicide

Police say 33-year-old Joseph Webb was found dead after being reported missing a day earlier.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is treating a “suspicious death” as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Court Saturday morning in reference to a deceased person. The body was later identified as 33-year-old Joseph Webb. Webb was reported missing to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

“The death is suspicious and being treated as a homicide,” a WRPD news release said.

Investigators are currently on the scene.

Call Detective Chad Pierce or Detective Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

