Middle Georgians rallying to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

As families in Louisiana continue to struggle over the devastation of Hurricane Ida, middle Georgia communities want to help those who have been impacted.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —

Jeff Doles the Peach County fire chief and EMA Director, says once they heard about the impact, they were ready to help.

“We’ve been to Louisiana before,” he said. “We’re part of the central Georgia task force for GSAR, and we were down there for Hurricane Katrina.”

They immediately went to work, sending down two tankers filled with 12,000 gallons of water.

“We’re on standby for fire suppression,” he said. “Because their complete water systems are not working, so they have to have water, our tankers to fight fires.”

Peach County firefighters aren’t the only ones stepping in to help. The Eve Chapter 4735 of the Order of the Eastern Star organization in Houston County, along with other local churches, have collected items.

“We want other people in the area to be able to see what we’re doing in other cities,” organizer Sarah Jean Simmons said. “And if we can do it, we know they can come together and do it also, so because it’s other people suffering now, but it could’ve been us and this is why we want to help them.”

Some of the items collected include water, toothbrushes, toilet paper and shampoo. Organizers say watching the devastation from the hurricane saddened them.

“We’re here to help those who can’t help themselves, because we realize that God blessed us to be a blessing,” Oldfield Baptist Church member Elda Charleather Green said. “So we’re here to put a smile on some frown face, to let them know that there is a God, even in their midst of their storm.”

The items collected will be sent on Sunday, but the organization says it will continue collecting items for a second trip.