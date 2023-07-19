Middle Georgia welcomes Circus Delman Spectacular at Houston County Galleria

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circus Delman Spectacular, a traditional family-run circus troupe that began its national tour in Houston, Texas, has pitched its tent at the Houston County Galleria Mall in Centerville, promising a fun-filled performance for all ages.

“There’s a show for everybody in the family,” performer Angel Ponce said. “Everybody can have fun, from the kid to the adult.”

The extravaganza offers a variety of acts, and each show runs for almost two hours. The lineup includes clowns, high-wire jugglers, daredevil motorcycle stunts, the dramatic wheel of destiny and a special Frozen Adventure segment complete with indoor snow for children.

“The show is an almost two-hour show,” Ponce said. “We got clowns, jugglers on the heights, we got the motorcycles, daredevil motorcycles, we’ve got the wheel of destiny and for all the kids we’ve got a Frozen Adventure. You will see snow inside the circus and we have a lot of fun things for all the kids.”

Circus Delman Spectacular started its Middle Georgia performances on July 14 and will continue to entertain audiences through July 24. The showtimes are once every weekday, twice on Saturdays and three times on Sundays.

The Circus Delman tour, now in its last week in Centerville, employs up to 30 individuals dedicated to ensuring a memorable experience for their audiences.

If you’d like to see showtimes for Circus Delman or purchase a ticket, you can head here.