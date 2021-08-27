Middle Georgia store helps with ‘Adult Readiness Program’

The program helps local people find new opportunities and jobs.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Adult Readiness Program is helping one man look his best for job interviews.

It partnered with the owner of Macon’s Klothing Kafe, Rick Douglas, who is also the creator of the Community Clozet.

They were able to help the man get his first suit at the age of 41.

“Coming out of that system and going into the real world, reentering the real world, I want him to look the best he can on job interviews. I want to be able to say okay the Community Clozet organization helped this young man further his life,” said Douglas.

Douglas says it was his first time helping the Adult Readiness Program, and hopes to help more graduates of the program in the future.