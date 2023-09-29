Middle Georgia State University Students visit Bibb schools to gain real-world teaching insight

To foster a new generation of educators, the Bibb County School District welcomed students from Middle Georgia State University (MGA) on a special tour of local elementary schools on Friday.

The visiting scholars stopped by Heritage, Veterans, and Southfield Elementary Schools, engaging with faculty and experiencing first-hand the daily operations of a classroom. The initiative aimed is at providing a realistic glimpse into the teaching profession.

“I think it’s important for them to see what it actually looks like to have the real-world experience, to go in, and observe teachers for what they’re going to school for,” Southfield Elementary principal Janice Sharpe said.

“I want to become a teacher because I love kids,” student Allie Livingston said. “I have a kid of my own, and every time she learns something new, it’s just so exciting to see that she learned and what she’s doing different stages of life and everything.”