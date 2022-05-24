Middle Georgia sheriff’s offices warn of text message scam

Multiple middle Georgia sheriff's offices are warning residents of a text message scam.

Photo: Baldwin County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple middle Georgia sheriff’s offices are warning residents of a text message scam.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office both posted a screenshot of the scam on their Facebook pages Tuesday.

The text message tells the receiver their driver’s license has been suspended and to click a link to “validate your license immediately.”

“We have received numerous calls about this text message or similar,” a post on the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page read. “DO NOT give out information. This is SCAM. It will take you to a link that appears to be from Georgia DDS, but it is NOT legitimate.”

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.