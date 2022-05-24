Middle Georgia sheriff’s offices warn of text message scam

Tucker Sargent,
Photo: Baldwin County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple middle Georgia sheriff’s offices are warning residents of a text message scam.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office both posted a screenshot of the scam on their Facebook pages Tuesday.

The text message tells the receiver their driver’s license has been suspended and to click a link to “validate your license immediately.”

“We have received numerous calls about this text message or similar,” a post on the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page read. “DO NOT give out information. This is SCAM. It will take you to a link that appears to be from Georgia DDS, but it is NOT legitimate.”

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, Featured, Hancock County, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Local News, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County
