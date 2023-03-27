Middle Georgia Schools Severe Weather Cancelations

(41NBC/WMGT) — Due to severe weather in the area, several school districts have canceled afterschool and athletic activities for the day.

BIBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT says: All Bibb County Schools afterschool programs and athletic activities have been canceled for Monday. The district also reminds parents to make arrangements to pick up their children at dismissal if they don’t ride the bus.

BALDWIN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT says: “Due to ongoing weather conditions, all after school activities for Monday, March 27th, 2023, have been canceled.”

TWIGGS COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS says: “Twiggs County Public Schools will cancel all after-school activities 3/27/23.”

JONES COUNTY SCHOOLS says: Due to road conditions and continual rain, students will learn via virtual instruction rather than coming to school in person. Teachers and staff not affected by the weather are expected to come to work at 8:30 a.m.