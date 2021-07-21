Middle Georgia Schools release new COVID rules for school year

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Teachers, staff and students are getting ready to go back to class, which means schools are now adjusting to a new COVID Rules.

The Bibb County School District will not require students to wear masks, but will encourage those who have not been vaccinated to continue wearing one. Students will have to wear a mask when riding the bus though.

In Laurens County, students will also not be required to wear masks, but cleaning of the schools will continue.

“We do believe that it’s effective and we would like to see staff and students who can get the vaccine do so,” said Bibb Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones in regards to vaccines.

Most classrooms will return back to full capacity in Bibb County, but have at least three feet of social distancing.

Laurens County say its looking forward to seeing teachers greet their students.

We spoke to various parents who are glad their children will be back in the classroom.

“I’m glad they are opening back up, I think all kids should be in school, their education is top priority, ” said Wendy Bryant a parent.

Houston County School District will not require masks either, but continue ensuring the area is safe.