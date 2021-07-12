Middle Georgia School Districts looking to fill open positions

There are more teaching positions open this year thanks to American Rescue Plan Funding.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— With the start of school just weeks away, districts are filling job openings.

Emanuel Frazier is the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources with the Bibb County School District. He says they’ve hosted numerous job fairs throughout the summer. The pop up job fairs help find people who aren’t certified as a teacher, but interested in getting certified through an alternative route. Frazier says there are programs like Georgia TAPP and Waiver Teachers to help with that.

“They may have a degree in business and they’re interested in coming into the school system,” Frazier said. “So we talk to them about the opportunities that they have there, where we can help them to get an alternative certification so that they can move into the classroom.”

We researched school districts across Middle Georgia to see what their openings look like:

Bibb County has 26 teacher openings and 20 paraprofessional openings

Houston County has 9 teacher openings and 12 paraprofessional openings

Twiggs County has 3 to 4 teacher openings and 5 support staff openings

Laurens County has 1 support staff opening and one teacher opening

Washington County has 2 teacher openings and 2 paraprofessional openings

Baldwin County has 16 teacher openings and 17 paraprofessional openings

Jackson Daniel is the Monroe County Assistant Superintendent for Personnel and Operations. He says they’ve filled more than 50 vacancies since January. They now have just five openings. Two are for teachers and one is for a paraprofessional. The others are for support staff. Daniel says they post job openings on their website and social media pages. They’ve also hosted virtual job fairs. He says word of mouth is the best method they’ve found to fill positions.

“We also are proud to have a school system that’s very high achieving and a lot of folks want to come to that atmosphere,” Daniel said. “And so we make no secret of our culture of success and a lot of folks just want to be apart of that.”

Frazier says they have more teaching positions open this year thanks to American Rescue Plan Funding. He says they want to be smart about how filling those open positions, even if it means they’re vacant to start the school year.

“We don’t want to just have someone in front of children just for the sake of having them in front of children,” Frazier said. “Sometimes having the numbers won’t translate to increased student performance if we don’t have the right person.”