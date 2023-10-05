Middle Georgia residents plead guilty in drug ring led by Atlanta supplier

Several residents of Warner Robins and Centerville have entered guilty pleas in a major drug trafficking operation, originally supplied by an Atlanta resident, that was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout Middle Georgia.

That’s according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

39-year-old Heather Breland of Atlanta pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the operation.

“Heather Breland went to great lengths to evade justice for supplying kilos of deadly narcotics to her network of drug distributors in Central Georgia,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said.

62-year-old Randall Heath, a co-defendant, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Thursday and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $1,000,000 fine.

The following Middle Georgia residents all previously pleaded guilty to various drug-related charges. All now await sentencing.

Raiford Reeves aka “RH,” 43, of Warner Robins, Georgia, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum of ten years imprisonment up to a maximum of life in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

Travis Warthen aka “Trap,” 39, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and faces a mandatory minimum of ten years up to a maximum of life in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

Jeremiah Kaleta, 46, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release;

Lucretia Snellgrove, 51, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release;

Kendall Howard, 31, of Centerville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to unlawfully conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release;

Kenneth Maddox, 31, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to unlawfully conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release; and

Luis Acosta, 35, of Centerville, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to unlawfully conspire to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release.

“According to court documents, DEA agents and local law enforcement investigated Reeves’s Warner Robins-based drug trafficking organization between Oct. 2021 and June 2022,” the release stated. “Breland—the supplier to the organization—was distributing kilogram quantities of narcotics, primarily methamphetamine and fentanyl, to Reeves out of her condominium located in the Buckhead community in Atlanta. Law enforcement obtained court orders to intercept the phone calls and text messages from cell phones belonging to Breland and Reeves and conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Reeves. Reeves would supply other co-defendants with some of the narcotics to sell. Agents observed Breland travel to Macon to provide narcotics to Reeves; she also had a self-storage unit in Macon on Riverside Drive to store drugs.”

The investigation was led by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force and involved multiple agencies including the DEA, ATF and local police departments.

“The successful prosecution and disruption of this organization exemplify what can be done when local, state and federal agencies work together,” Warner Robins Interim Police Chief Roy Whitehead said. “These efforts have made Warner Robins and Peach County safer.”

Sentencing for all defendants will occur at dates yet to be determined. None are eligible for parole.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia says Deputy Criminal Chief Will Keyes is prosecuting the case.