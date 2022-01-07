Middle Georgia Representatives share thoughts on Capitol attack anniversary

Middle Georgia lawmakers Austin Scott and Sanford Bishop shared their thoughts on the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection.

Credit: ZUMA / MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection.

District 8 Representative Austin Scott was unavailable for an interview Thursday, but he did provide this statement:

“The peaceful transitions of power and the First Amendment right to free speech are two of the hallmarks of our democracy. Those who crossed the line and committed crimes are being held accountable for their actions in the criminal justice system.”

District 2 Representative Sanford Bishop also released a statement, saying in part:

“One year ago, the lives of Members of Congress, the Vice President, staff, and Capitol Police were terrorized by an angry mob attempting to stop the U.S. Congress from executing its constitutional duty to affirm the results of the presidential election.

As we reflect on the death and destruction at the U.S. Capitol on that infamous day, we must act with resolve to learn what happened, who is responsible, and what must be done to ensure that it never happens again.”