Middle Georgia Regional Library forms African American History Committee to help archive Macon’s Black History

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library wants to help gather and document Macon’s African American history in light of the Macon-Bibb bicentennial.

The library system is forming an African American History Committee to talk to residents and gather personal stories and information to help shine light on Macon’s African American history.

The information will then be achieved at the Washington Memorial Library.

It will be made available to residents wanting to learn more about Macon’s Black History.

“It’s kind of up to us,” Head of the Genealogical and Historical Room at the Washington Memorial Library, Muriel Jackson, said. “If we don’t gather it and place it here so that future generation can look at it and research it, you’re talking about a big lost of a portion of Macon’s history.”

The Middle Georgia Regional Library is holding an African American History Committee formation meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m. It will take place at the Washington Memorial Library.