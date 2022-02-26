Middle Georgia realtor says current housing market is unlike anything she’s seen

For many, the American Dream of buying a home is seeming more and more like that's what it will always be: just a dream.

Jennifer Omega, owner and broker of Topstone Realtors

She says over the last year, the average price of a home has increased by 32%. She says the clients she works with have made a lot of money when selling their houses recently.

“The question I always ask them is, ‘Where are you going to go?’ Because you put your house on the market, it will be sold within a few days, and then you’ll have to get out and you won’t be able to find another house.”

According to Omega, the problem is low inventory and high prices when homes do go on the market. A search on Zillow shows about 300 listings in Macon alone.

“Just in the last couple of months, I’ve had two properties that I sold two years ago,” she said. “And each one of those houses they made over $100,000.”

Omega says selling a house in two years for that much more money is not normal.

“In the market that we had, they might not have made anything, maybe $20,000, but not $100,000. “Not for a $400,000 house.”

“Last week I secured a commitment from the White House to join me for a meeting with the Macon-Bibb Mayor as well as municipal leaders across the state to discuss what more the administration can do,” he said.

Omega says she supports efforts of local and federal leaders to increase affordable housing, but in the meantime, she says if you’re looking to enter the housing market, you’ll need to hire a realtor.

“It’s everything to have quality, knowledge and experience to help you navigate it,” she said. “And let them know, here’s what’s going to happen.”

Omega says the best thing you can do when attempting to buy a home is do your research. Her office makes informational packets for home buyers. You can call their office to get a copy at (478) 242-1422.