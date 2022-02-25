Middle Georgia professor who spent four years in Ukraine reacts to Russia conflict

A Middle Georgia professor is reacting to Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.

Georgia College awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) – A Middle Georgia professor is reacting to Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.

Professor of History at Georgia College, Dr. William Risch, who spent four years living in Ukraine, teaches a class on Modern Eastern Europe.

He contributes the tense relations to a peace treaty that was not signed by Ukraine in 2015.

“He [Vladimir Putin] has not been able to change political developments in Ukraine to his favor, which include Ukraine agreeing to implement a peace treaty from 2015 that would’ve essentially broken up the Ukrainian state from within had those changes been implemented,” he said.

Students from Georgia College are witnessing the events in real-time through social media.

Junior Ashley Veal says she’s shocked at what she’s seeing.

“It’s very surprising,” she said. “Because you’re not used to seeing stuff like that, but you’re also not registering what you’re seeing is real life, that it’s real people being shot at with missiles.”

Putin held a press conference early Thursday morning in Russia, saying in part quote, “For anyone who tries to intervene, Russia’s response will be fast and you will suffer the consequences.”