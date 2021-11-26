Middle Georgia law firm provides Thanksgiving meals

MACON,Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- Forrest B. Johnson and Associates held a Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway at the CrackerBarrel on Eisenhower in Macon today.

The giveaway started at 11:00 a.m., but some were out waiting as early as 9:00 a.m.

The giveaway was drive through and walk up only. People could grab as many plates as they wanted.

President of the Macon office for Forrest B. Johnson and Associates, Leitra Maxwell says helping others is a reward in itself.

“It’s always a blessing to be a blessing and any time we have the opportunity to give back then that’s what we do,” said Maxwell.

The firm planned to give away one thousand meals today, and any food leftover will go to the Brookdale Warming Center.