Middle Georgia HVAC worker, college student react to Georgia Trump indictment

The former president is now facing 91 charges in four different criminal cases.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Following former President Trump’s indictment Monday by a Georgia grand jury, 41NBC spoke with a local blue collar worker and a Middle Georgia State University student to get their perspectives on the charges and what they mean for the country.

“I think it’s a cover up,” Larry Brown, an HVAC worker from Eastman, said. “They’re just trying to cover up all of the other stuff that’s behind the scenes with Biden and all that. They are trying to take the light off of themselves and put it on Trump.”

Brown told us the charges will not affect how he votes.

“Trump 2028,” he said.

Meanwhile, Emma Avant, a freshman from Middle Georgia State University, disagreed.

“To be such a high office, and such a respectable position to have, for him to be able to have gotten away with everything that happened was very shocking to me,” she said. “I worry that it’s going to go on in the future with more candidates and more politicians doing awful things like that and the corruption that’s already there. It’s going to get worse.”

