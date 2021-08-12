Middle Georgia hospitals unite to urge vaccine importance

According to hospital leaders, there's an increase in cases amongst those who are not vaccinated.

Local Hospitals unite to urge vaccine importance Vaccinations

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— With COVID-19 cases increasing across Middle Georgia, local hospitals joined together to urge the importance of getting vaccinated.

Houston Healthcare, Piedmont Macon, Atrium Health Navicent, and the Macon-Bibb County Health Department all spoke about the cases they are seeing.

According to hospital leaders, there’s an increase in cases amongst those who are not vaccinated.

“At Houston Healthcare today we have 85 patients, just a short month ago that number was 7, so the spike has occurred,” said Charles Briscoe, President and CEO of Houston Healthcare.

According to the Health Department, Middle Georgia has fallen behind in the states vaccination numbers.

“Cases are rising across our district, we’ve seen a 200 percent rise in new cases at the beginning of August,” said Dr. Jimmie Smith. He also says misinformation about the vaccine is causing a lack in trust to get vaccinated.

Officials are reiterating the vaccine can not make you sick with the virus. Instead, it greatly reduces your risk of severe symptoms.

“Vaccinations is our proven best method, not perfect but our best method of ending the spread of this deadly pandemic this deadly virus,” said Delvecchio Finley, President and CEO if Atrium Health Navicent. They continue to hold vaccinations clinics with no appointment necessary.

“What you can for us now is get vaccinated, we don’t need meals, we don’t need personal protective equipment, we don’t need ventilators, we need our community to come together and protect each other,” said Stephen Daugherty, CEO of Piedmont Macon.

With this wave impacting the younger population, hospital leaders want to ensure everyone is safe, and say the vaccine is a must.