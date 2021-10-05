Middle Georgia hispanics celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Hispanic Heritage month runs from September 15 through October 15. As there are less than two weeks left, we spoke with Hispanic leaders about what the month means to them.

When people think of Hispanic Heritage month, they may think of the food and music. But it’s also a month to celebrate the contributions of Hispanic Americans.

“My parents instilled in me and all of my brothers and sisters to study hard, work hard, and literally make a name for ourselves,” said Baldwin County Manager, Carlos Tobar.

Tobar is Salvadorian and comes from a big family. He grew up in San Francisco knowing only Spanish, so he had to work hard to get where he’s at.

During this month, he wants his struggles to serve as an example of what the younger generation can accomplish.

“It definitely is helpful for a younger person to see someone older and in a position of authority, they can always reach out to me and talk to me, I’ve mentored a lot of younger people.”

Another Hispanic leader in Middle Georgia is Edward Armijo. Armijo is the Centerville Councilman for post 4, and he’s also Mexican-American.

Armijo says he loves this month and loves taking part in the festivities.

“I enjoy Hispanic heritage month, in the fact that we have an opportunity to share our culture with so many different people her in middle Georgia.”

As a Councilman, Armjio says he works closely with the younger population through church and other volunteer services.

“One of the things that I try to do is, I try be a positive role model for other Hispanics to show that it’s possible to do whatever you want to do, if you try.”

Both men say they want everyone to learn and celebrate with them.