Middle Georgia Food Bank applies for grant

MACON, Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank applied for a four million dollar grant from the American Rescue Plan.

The grant will be administered through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and Macon-Bibb County. If approved, the grant will be the food bank’s first capital funding since 2006.



“We plan to expand our building here, we are in a facility that was built in 1980 and hasn’t had any significant changes to the administrative are,” said CEO of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Kathy McCollum.

The new building will allow for a safer environment, and make it easier for volunteers with mobility impairments to maneuver.

The food bank works with 170 partners to distribute food in 24 total counties across Middle Georgia.

The scheduled construction is set to start in 2022.