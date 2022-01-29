Middle Georgia doctor reacts to ‘long COVID’ study

According to the CDC, long Covid is when symptoms last weeks or even months after a person is initially infected with Covid-19.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s still unclear what causes long Covid, but a new study published in the Nature Communications Journal might help scientists develop a blood test that could help determine a person’s risk for developing it.

According to the CDC, long Covid is when symptoms last weeks or even months after a person is initially infected with Covid-19.

We spoke with Dr. Jennifer Hoffman, an Infectious Disease Physician at Piedmont Macon, about the study. She says it found people who had higher levels of Covid in the blood stream, and people with underlying conditions, were among the types of people more likely to develop long Covid.

“The trouble is we don’t really have a test to measure the level of Covid in the blood,” she said. “If you could develop that, you could say that people with higher levels of Covid in the blood ought to be prioritized for anti-viral treatment, and maybe that would be helpful.”

Dr. Hoffman says the information is preliminary and needs confirmation from other studies.

She adds vaccination is your best defense against Covid-19 and against potentially developing long Covid. You can find a place to get your vaccine here.