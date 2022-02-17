Middle Georgia doctor explains when you should visit ER after head trauma

Now that we know comedian Bob Saget died from head trauma, we wanted to know what signs to look for if you hit your head and when to go to the emergency room.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Now that we know comedian Bob Saget died from head trauma, we wanted to know what signs to look for if you hit your head and when to go to the emergency room.

The Medical Director for the Emergency Department at Atrium Health Navicent, Dr. John Wood, says they see patients who hit their head daily.

Some common causes are ground level falls like tripping and falling down stairs or even out of bed. Sports injuries are also common.

Dr. Wood says you should pay attention to symptoms after hitting your head.

“If you’re having severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, any kind of what we would consider neurologic changes,” he said. “Trouble speaking, numbness, weakness, any of that, we would obviously want to see you fairly rapidly.”

Outcomes from major head injuries can vary from surgery to death, according to Dr. Wood. He says you should see a doctor as soon as possible if you’re experiencing symptoms of a concussion.

